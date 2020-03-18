The Savannah College of Art and Design’s (SCAD) Hong Kong campus announced earlier this week that it will be closing permanently as of June. This decision was met by protests from students who have been participating in online classes since February in light of COVID-19. The school has yet to provide a detailed reason for closing its program beyond “student safety and academic quality.” Students who don’t complete their degree by the June closure may be able to transfer to the school’s U.S. campus, so long as they are in “good standing.”

An online petition has garnered more than 2,600 signatures from SCAD Hong Kong’s students, alumni, and supporters. It reads in part: