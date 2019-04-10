On Wednesday, Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) researchers revealed they had successfully captured photographic evidence of a supermassive black hole and its shadow at the center of a galaxy known as Messier 87 (or M87). This is the first image of a black hole ever created.

The EHT, an international collaboration involving more than 200 researchers working for over a decade, links telescopes around the planet to form an “Earth-sized virtual telescope with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution.” The project’s director, Sheperd Doeleman of Harvard University, said of the accomplishment: “We have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole.”

The EHT takes its name from the boundary around a black hole, known as the event horizon, which represents the point from which no light or radiation can escape.

France Córdova, director of the National Science Foundation (NSF)—which has funded more than $28 million in EHT research—said in a statement: