Claude Lalanne, a French sculptor known for works rendering plants and animals in playful and stylized ways, died on Wednesday near Paris at age 93. Her sculptural work often melded formal and function elements, spanning from benches made partly out of bronze crocodiles (Banquette Crocodile, 2007) to large-scale sculptures of a cabbage with chicken feet (Choupatte Géante, 2016).

In a statement, Ben Brown, a London-based gallerist who represents her work, said: