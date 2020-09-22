The artist Huma Bhabha has signed with Brussels-based gallery Xavier Hufkens. Bhabha, who was born in Karachi and is based in upstate New York, is known for her monumental, totemic sculptures crafted from salvaged materials. She joins fellow contemporary sculptors Antony Gormley, David Altmejd, and Thomas Houseago on the powerhouse Belgian gallery’s roster.

Bhabha’s sculptural practice is centered on juxtaposition—between organic and industrial, modern and ancient, human and inhuman. She creates her sculptures from a range of materials including discarded furniture, polystyrene boxes, clay, rubber, and metal, often carving or painting the sculpted surface. She draws on a wealth of reference materials, including ancient Greek and African sculpture, science fiction and horror, and memories of her youth in Karachi to create vaguely human, often menacing forms.

Xavier Hufkens said in a statement: