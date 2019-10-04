An 11-inch equestrian sculpture marketed as an original Leonardo da Vinci is heading to auction later this month with a pre-sale estimate of $30 million to $50 million. The sculpture, titled Horse and Rider, is believed to depict Leonardo’s patron Charles d’Amboise, a French governor of Milan, and it will be sold by Guernsey’s auction house in New York City. According to a Guernsey’s press release, which was accompanied by a 112-page catalogue for the work, the sculpture was cast from a beeswax model carved by Leonardo circa 1508. Dr. Carlo Pedretti, a Renaissance scholar who has written scores of books on Leonardo, noted that: “In my opinion, this wax model is by Leonardo himself.” However, other scholars are less certain.

Art historian Martin Kemp told Bloomberg that the work seems “not credible as a Leonardo sculpture,” and that it “has none of the characteristics of understanding horse anatomy and Renaissance armor that you would expect from Leonardo.”

Francesco Caglioti, an art history professor at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Tuscany had strong reservations as well, telling Bloomberg: