Last week a mob of Christians stormed the Haifa Museum of Art in Israel, with one bystander throwing a molotov cocktail, to protest McJesus (2015), a work by Jani Leinonen, portraying the Ronald McDonald mascot of the American fast food chain crucified on the cross. The work is included in the museum’s current group show “Sacred Goods”.

Some protestors have said that it is unfair to mock just Christianity and not Judaism and Islam as well, and Christian leaders have condemned the work, which has been up since August.

“We denounce the exhibition and the injury to the holiest symbol of Christianity by an institution that is supposed to serve citizens of all religions,” the Reverend Archimandrite Agapious Abu Sa'ada, who is of the Greek Melkite Catholic Archeparchy of Akko, told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Leinonen, a Finnish political activist, says that he has asked the museum to remove the work, but has not received a response. In a statement to The Art Newspaper, he said: