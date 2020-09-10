The painter Sean Scully has joined the ranks of Paris-based Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, which will represent the artist in Europe alongside Kerlin Gallery in Dublin and Kewenig Galerie in Berlin. He is scheduled to have a show of new work at Thaddaeus Ropac’s space in Paris’s Marais district in spring 2021.

The artist, born in Dublin in 1945, is best known for his geometric painting practice, which combines strains of European painting traditions with Abstract Expressionism and Minimalism. His paintings often feature stripes or blocks of color arranged in grid-like patterns. In recent years, he has increasingly experimented with sculptural works that feature the same interlocking rectangular pattern as his canvases. His work is held in the collections of institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, Tate London, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Scully said in a press release: