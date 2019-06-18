The director and chief executive of London’s Serpentine Galleries, Yana Peel, has resigned following revelations of her connections to a cybersecurity firm whose products have been used to target activists and journalists. In a statement announcing her resignation, Peel characterized the recent outcry as “misguided personal attacks on me and my family,” which are “based upon inaccurate media reports now subject to legal complaints.”

Last week, a report by The Guardian revealed Peel’s recently acquired stake in the Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group. According to the report, she holds a one-third stake in her husband Stephen Peel’s private equity firm, Novalpina Capital, which took a majority stake in NSO Group earlier this year. NSO has been accused of providing governments with software intended for fighting terrorism and crime that has instead been used to gain access to activists’ and journalists’ devices and encrypted communications.

Last year, a lawsuit alleged the NSO Group’s Pegasus software had been used by Saudi Arabia against the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. According to a New York Times investigation, NSO software has been used by the United Arab Emirates against a prominent human rights activist, and by the Mexican government to track journalists and investigators after the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, among others.

Peel told The Guardian it was “misinformed” about NSO’s activities, adding: