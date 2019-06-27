The acquisitions were spearheaded by Gary Garrels and Janet Bishop, two of the museum’s curators. “Works by these artists have long been on our wish list,” Garrels said in a statement. “We are thrilled that we can now finally make these acquisitions a reality.” The newly acquired works will be shown alongside other pieces from the permanent collection in a show slated to open in late August.

Some observers criticized SFMOMA’s decision to deaccession the Rothko painting. Last year, the Baltimore Museum of Art also faced criticism when it announced plans to sell off works by five white male artists so it could diversify its collection; it has since made a slew of acquisitions.