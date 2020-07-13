The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s (SFMOMA) senior curator of painting and sculpture Gary Garrels has resigned following staff outrage at a series of comments made in recent weeks.

The unease began when a comment allegedly made by Garrels, who held the position of senior curator from 1993-2000 and again starting in 2008, was shared widely on the Instagram account @changethemuseum. The post alleges that, following a presentation on acquiring works by artists of color—a priority for the museum, which deaccessioned a Mark Rothko painting in order to fund more diverse collecting practices—Garrels told staff: “don’t worry, we will definitely still continue to collect white artists.” When confronted at a subsequent staff Zoom meeting about the comment, Garrels allegedly responded by saying that not collecting the work of white male artists would amount to “reverse discrimination.”