Shio Kusaka will now be represented by David Zwirner, according to a press release from the gallery. Pointing to Agnes Martin, Josef Albers, and Ellsworth Kelly as important forebears for her work, the Los Angeles–based artist is known for her ceramics practice, in which she paints or inscribes organic, repetitive patterns that resemble, among other things, wood grain, fruit textures, and Japanese textile motifs onto porcelain or stoneware pieces, which she occasionally organizes into larger clusters of ceramic objects.
David Zwirner said in a statement:
I’ve been a huge fan of Shio’s work ever since I first saw it at Anton Kern’s gallery in Chelsea. Few artists have been as successful as Shio in bringing the world of ceramics into the contemporary context. Her interest in and affinity for minimalism, the inherent restraint of her art making, her strength as a colorist, the elegance and thoughtfulness of her presentations, and, last but not least, the mastery of her craft make Shio Kusaka an entirely unique voice within the visual arts. I am excited and honored to be working with her.
Previously represented by Gagosian, Kusaka will continue to show with the Modern Institute, Greengassi, and Blum & Poe. Her work has appeared in various gallery and museum exhibitions, including a spot in the 2014 Whitney Biennial, a 2017 dual exhibition with Jonas Wood at the Museum Voorlinden in the Netherlands, and a solo show earlier this year at the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles. Kusaka’s work is held in the collections of institutions including The Museum of Modern Art, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and The Broad Art Foundation, among others.