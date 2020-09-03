Previously represented by Gagosian, Kusaka will continue to show with the Modern Institute, Greengassi, and Blum & Poe. Her work has appeared in various gallery and museum exhibitions, including a spot in the 2014 Whitney Biennial, a 2017 dual exhibition with Jonas Wood at the Museum Voorlinden in the Netherlands, and a solo show earlier this year at the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles. Kusaka’s work is held in the collections of institutions including The Museum of Modern Art, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and The Broad Art Foundation, among others.