Amid Aston Martins and Bugattis at Bonhams’s forthcoming car auction, sits a 1988 Volvo FL6, a 17-ton shipping truck. The truck, an early artwork by Banksy dating back to 2000, is estimated to sell between £1 million and £1.5 million ($1.3 million to $2 million).

The truck, titled Turbo Zone Truck (Laugh Now But One Day We’ll Be In Charge), is painted in its entirety by Banksy and is “signed twice in stencil” according to the auction house. Bonhams is calling it Banksy’s largest artwork ever.

The artist painted the truck at a New Years party in Spain and continued to work on it for two weeks. The truck then toured Europe and South America with the Turbozone Circus, an extreme circus company known for its pyrotechnics. It bears images and phrases that would later become Banksy trademarks, including the phrase “Laugh now but one day we’ll be in charge” and the image of flying monkeys.

Bonhams describes the work: