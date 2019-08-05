Tate Modern was locked down Sunday afternoon after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the 10th-floor viewing platform of the museum’s Switch House wing. The child was found on a fifth-floor terrace, treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital by helicopter. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the BBC on Monday that he is “no longer in a life-threatening situation.”

The 17-year-old suspect remained on the viewing platform after the incident. He was arrested by Metropolitan Police on suspicion of attempted murder. In a statement, detective chief inspector John Massey said: