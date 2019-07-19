After more than a decade of restoration, the space suit that Neil Armstrong wore during the Moon landing is finally back on view at the National Air and Space Museum—and right in time for the 50th anniversary of the historic space odyssey.

A story in the Wall Street Journal details the saga of the suit, which was made in the 1960s for the astronaut and composed of what were then state-of-the-art synthetic fibers. After Armstrong wore it for a total of roughly 12 hours during the journey, including when he stepped foot on the moon and when Apollo 11 splash-landed in the Pacific Ocean, it was decontaminated by NASA, taken on national tour, and then brought to the beloved aeronautical institution on the National Mall.

Thirteen years ago, signs of wear and tear appeared—which is to be expected of a suit made half a century ago. As an engineer at ILC Industries, the Delaware firm that built the suit, told the WSJ: