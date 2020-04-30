The Smithsonian Institution, which is made up of 19 museums as well as the National Zoo, will cut the pay of more than 90 senior-level executives in order to avoid furloughs after it projected $22 million in losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighty-nine nonfederal executives will receive a 10 percent pay cut for a period of 12 months starting May 24th, while Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and Deputy Secretary Meroe Park will each take a 15 percent cut. The institution will also impose salary and hiring freezes, with the hope that these measures will allow most of its 6,300 employees to remain unaffected.

Bunch told the Washington Post: