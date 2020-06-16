Ifekoya also mentions that a memo had been in circulation among staff members urging them to vocalize their support for the university to extend fixed term contracts for the staff, given that five out of six Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) workers in the art department’s BA program work with that type of contract. Ifekoya wrote that “some [colleagues] responded by arguing that all staff matter, as if the mere mention of BAME workers takes attention away from white people.”

A Goldsmiths spokesperson told ARTnews “We fully recognize that simply stating we are committed to tackling racial injustice in all its forms is not enough.” They added that the school will be having conversations with students and faculty about how to move forward and end the “scourge of racism” in their community.