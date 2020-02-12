This is the latest barrier Boyce has broken over the course of her career. In 1987, the Tate bought her drawing Missionary Position II (1985), making her the first black woman to enter the museum’s collection. In 2016, she became the first black woman to be elected to the Royal Academy of Arts. She was awarded the title OBE this year.

Her career has not been without controversy, though. In 2018, Boyce sparked outrage when she collaborated with the Manchester Art Gallery to remove John William Waterhouse’s 1896 painting Hylas and the Nymphs from the gallery’s walls for a week. Boyce later wrote in The Guardian that the action was “an attempt to involve a much wider group of people than usual in the curatorial process,” and to prompt a discussion about the decision-making process behind art that the public consumes.

Boyce’s work often focuses on identity and storytelling. She told The Guardian shortly after the Manchester controversy that her work focuses on the unique experiences her identity affords her. “It was very clear when I was at art college that I was somehow out of place; the system hadn’t anticipated me, or anyone like me,” she said. “As a black person there wasn’t a narrative at all.”

Emma Dexter, the chair of the British pavilion selection committee for the Venice Biennale, expressed a similar sentiment when explaining the committee’s choice. According to The Guardian, she said: