When it was announced that Sotheby’s was to be acquired by French telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi and taken private, there was no doubt that change was coming. The company came off the stock market—where for the last 30 years it traded under the ticker name BID—and on Monday, the auction house announced the appointment of a new CEO, Charles F. Stewart. Stewart will replace Tad Smith, who has served as Sotheby’s CEO since 2015. Smith will transition to a new role as a senior advisor to Stewart and a shareholder of the company.

Stewart’s most recent role was as co-president and chief financial officer of the cable television provider Altice USA, the U.S. branch of Drahi’s Netherlands-based telecommunications company Altice. In 2017, Stewart helped lead Altice USA to a successful, $2.1-billion IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Before his time at Altice USA, Stewart spent more than two decades in the finance sector, where he served as CEO of the international bank Itau BBA International, and as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

In a statement, Drahi said: