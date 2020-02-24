Sotheby’s is relocating its marquee spring auctions in Hong Kong to its New York City headquarters amid fears of the growing coronavirus epidemic. The move will impact the house’s evening sale of modern art and its evening and day sales of contemporary art, all now due to take place April 16th in New York; the rest of the planned Hong Kong auctions have been postponed until the first week of July. The announcement follows a new wave of international travel restrictions in the wake of confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe.

Kevin Ching, the CEO of Sotheby’s Asia, explained the decision in a statement: