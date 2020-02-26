The collection is notable for the inclusion of the Still painting, which comes with a pre-sale estimate of $25 million to $35 million. The painter was notoriously controlling, tightly regulating the primary market for his works so collectors had to buy from him directly between 1951 until his death in 1980. Most of Still’s work resides in the collection of the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver. A press release from Sotheby’s describes the upcoming sale of 1947-Y-No.1 as a “major market moment.” In November, another major Still painting from the 1940s, PH-399 (1946) was offered at Sotheby’s evening sale of post-war and contemporary art in New York, where it eclipsed its high estimate of $18 million to sell for $24.3 million.