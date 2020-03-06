Francis Bacon’s large-format Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschylus (1981) will hit the auction block during Sotheby’s evening sale of contemporary art on May 13th in New York, where it is expected to fetch at least $60 million.

The work is one of 28 large-format triptychs that Bacon created between 1962 and 1991. It measures 78 inches tall and is only the sixth large-scale Bacon triptych to ever go to auction. It is based on Aeschylus’s trilogy of Greek tragedies from the 5th century B.C.E, the same text that Bacon mined for his 1962 work Three Studies for Figures at the Base of the Crucifixion, which launched the artist to international acclaim. It is the first Bacon triptych to come to auction since 2014; a year earlier, another of his triptychs, Three Studies of Lucian Freud (1969), set a new auction record for the most expensive artwork ever sold when it fetched $142.4 million at a Christie’s sale in New York.

