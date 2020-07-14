Sotheby’s will offer 17 works from British Airways’ corporate art collection across two auctions scheduled for later this month. The proceeds from the sale of the collection, which is estimated at £920,000 ($1.1 million) to £1.4 million ($1.7 million), will go towards keeping the struggling airline afloat amidst drastically lowered tourism and travel rates—Bloomberg reported the company currently plans to lay off roughly 12,000 employees, or 30 percent of its staff.

The top lot in the collection, Bridget Riley’s abstract Cool Edge (1982), will be offered at Sotheby’s forthcoming “Rembrandt to Richter” evening sale in London on July 28th. The painting is estimated at £800,000 ($1 million) to £1.2 million ($1.5 million). The rest of the works in the collection will be offered at Sotheby’s online auction of modern and post-war British art, scheduled to run from July 20th to 30th. These pieces include seven screen prints by Riley alongside paintings by Terry Frost, Patrick Heron, and George Shaw; prints by Damien Hirst, Marc Quinn, Julian Opie; and a portfolio of etchings from Peter Doig.