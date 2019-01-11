Fans of Supreme: Prepare for the ultimate drop.

The famed skate shop and boutique has since 1998 collaborated with artists to put out limited edition skateboard decks, with designs coming from Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, George Condo, KAWS, and many others. New items put out by Supreme are notoriously tough to get, and the weekly “drops” of new items spawn lines around the block at the boutiques in New York’s SoHo, the Harajuku neighborhood in Tokyo, and the Marais in Paris.

The passionate Supreme fan Ryan Fuller made it his mission to collect all 248 artist-designed skateboard decks put out by the brand over the past two decades, and now he’s putting them on the auction block at Sotheby’s. The collection, which will be sold as a single lot in an online-only sale, is said to be the only complete set of the boards in existence and expected to bring between $800,000 and $1.2 million.