The first-ever online edition of Sotheby’s contemporary art day sale, which concluded on Thursday, achieved a total of $13.7 million, more than doubling the firm’s previous online auction record of £5 million ($6.4 million), set less than a month ago.

The sale saw 117 lots go to the auction block and achieved a 96 percent sell-through rate, according to Art Market Monitor. The auction pushed Sotheby’s global online sales total for the year thus far past the $100-million mark, a sum nearly five times more than the total for the same period in 2019. Bidders participating in the sale hailed from 35 different countries, and 29 percent of the buyers were acquiring via Sotheby’s for the first time.