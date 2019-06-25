It’s common for 16th-century statues to undergo restoration as their colors fade and facades fray—but rarely does the opposite happen. A statue in Estella, Spain, of St. George, slayer of dragons and savior of princesses, that was originally restored in 2018 is currently being “unrestored” and reverted to its older, scruffier self.

The company tasked with the original restoration job was more used to making furniture repairs and building arts and crafts for kids, and they turned in a new version of the Christian martyr that horrified local art lovers. A Spanish restorer called the job an “atrocity” and the mayor of Estrella declared, “This is an expert job, it should have been done by experts.” Some suggested the newly chipper dragon slayer, with his rosy cheeks and fresh demeanor, recalled that adventurous cartoon character Tintin.