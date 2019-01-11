Members of the staff at the New Museum are taking steps to form a union, to be named NewMuU-UAW Local 2110, which will be related to UAW Local 2110, an amalgamated union with branches at several other New York City museums—including the Museum of Modern Art, where workers protested last summer amid protracted contract negotiations. The nascent New Museum union is seeking to ensure greater diversity and inclusivity in the institution’s staffing and hiring decisions, and more sustainable compensation for workers in all areas of the museum.

A statement posted online explains that the staffers organizing the union come “from across all the Museum’s departments.” It adds: