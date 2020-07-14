The Lisson Gallery and collector Agnes Gund have teamed up with Stanley Whitney to present a special online exhibition of new works by the artist, sales of which will support efforts to reform the criminal justice system in the United States. The online show, “Stanley Whitney: No to Prison Life,” opened yesterday and runs through July 26th—paying tribute to International Justice Day, July 17th. The exhibition is the artist’s protest against the U.S. judicial system's endorsement of arrest, incarceration, and especially the disproportionate number of imprisoned Black Americans. Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of each work in the exhibition will go to the Art for Justice Fund, an organization founded in 2017 by Gund to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Whitney told ARTnews: