Tony Currie, the artist behind the work, told the BBC that the sculpture had been approved by Best’s family, and that’s what was most important. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. [. . .] But anybody important to the statue, his family and his fans, they've all agreed that it's a good likeness and that's good enough for me." He said, speaking of the process of the statue’s creation, he said: "I tried to make a clay model of his head and showed it to friends and family and they all thought it was a good likeness"

The Best statue joins the ranks of weird sports sculptures around the globe, up there with the aforementioned Ronaldo bust, a statue of tennis star Andy Murray inexplicably modeled after the Chinese terracotta warriors, this unique take on Egypt-born soccer star Mo Salah’s likeness, and this peculiar work depicting Argentinian soccer superstar Diego Maradona.