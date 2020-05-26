Banksy donated the painting, Game Changer (2020), to Southampton General Hospital on May 6th. The monochrome work features a young boy playing with a figurine of an NHS nurse while Batman and Spiderman toys lie in a nearby trash can, and was accompanied by a note from the artist thanking the hospital staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing a morale boost for hospital workers, the painting will also provide a potential source of revenue, with the hospital planning to auction off the work in the fall to raise money for the NHS. According to some experts, the work could potentially fetch over $6 million.

This is not the first high-profile art heist to occur during the global pandemic. Back in March, Vincent van Gogh’s The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 (1884) was stolen overnight from Amsterdam’s Museum Singer Laren, which had been closed to the public due to COVID-19.