A 14-foot painting from 2009 by infamous British artist Banksy will be hitting the auction block at Sotheby’s in London next month with a presale estimate of £1.5 million to £2 million ($1.9 million to $2.5 million), potentially breaking the artist’s current auction record of $1.9 million, also set at Sotheby in 2008. But some sleuths spotted strange inconsistencies between the painting Sotheby’s is offering and images of it from a decade ago.

The painting in question is titled Devolved Parliament (2009) and depicts the U.K.’s House of Commons run entirely by chimpanzees; the work was first shown in 2009 at the Bristol Museum & Art Gallery under the title Question Time, before being bought by a private collector in 2011. Despite the Sotheby’s catalogue entry for the work not originally mentioning it, Banksy aficionados have pointed out some differences in the painting as it appears now compared to when it was first shown. Though Banksy’s authentication bureau Pest Control has deemed the work to be the same painting previously displayed, these differences have left some viewers wary.