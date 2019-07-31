Rivera has used his heart design extensively in his own work, not only as a signature of sorts in his art, but as a logo on a range of products sold through his website and other retailers. In his lawsuit he claims that he first attempted to alert Walmart and Degeneres to their allegedly infringing behavior in May, and Walmart eventually responded earlier this month “assert[ing] that it had not copied the Design, that its own graphic was quite different, and that [Rivera’s design] was only minimally creative.”

Rivera is seeking monetary damages and for Walmart and Degeneres “to immediately recall and remove any and all infringing products.”

Further Reading: How Graffiti Artists Are Fighting Back against Brands That Steal Their Work