The student who intentionally damaged Pablo Picasso’s Bust Of A Woman (1944) at the Tate Modern last December has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Shakeel Ryan Massey, a 20-year-old Spanish architecture student, wrapped his hands in padlocks and scarves during his visit to the museum last year in order to smash through the glass that protected the $26.3-million masterpiece. As he threw the painting to the ground, Massey told nearby security guards that he was carrying out a piece of performance art.

Judge Jeremy Donne QC told Massey in his sentencing, as quoted by Evening Standard: