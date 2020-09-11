The Studio Museum in Harlem announced its new cohort of artists-in-residence for 2020–21. Widline Cadet, Genesis Jerez, Texas Isaiah, and Jacolby Satterwhite will participate in the museum’s signature program from October of this year until September 2021, during which time they will receive institutional and material support from the museum.

This year’s cohort represents a variety of changes to the museum’s usual model. Most significantly, artists will participate in the residency in a primarily digital format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The artists will still receive institutional guidance, research support, and studio visits with curatorial staff, but will remain socially distanced. Additionally, in naming Satterwhite, this marks the first year that the residency has been opened to a mid-career artist. For the past decade, the Studio Museum has focused its residencies on early-career artists, but this year’s program represents a pilot for an expanded version of the residency.

Legacy Russell, associate curator of exhibitions at the Studio Museum, said in a statement: