Ligon added that she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and took “sexy selfies” to reclaim her own sexualized image. She had been unaware of the inclusion of an image of her in the show until she saw a tweet Prince had posted.

Elysia Borowy-Reeder, director of MOCAD, told ARTnews she had met with Ligon prior to the show’s opening and offered to take the portrait down. Ligon said she wouldn’t want it removed unless all of the works in the exhibition were removed. “MOCAD has no plans to censor the entire exhibition,” Borowy-Reeder said in a statement quoted by ARTnews.

Ligon’s concerns are not the first time Prince has found himself in hot water for his appropriative work. Photographer Donald Graham sued the artist in 2015 for his inclusion of one of Graham’s Instagram posts in a 2014 Gagosian show. Prince’s infamous “Canal Zone” series, which featured modified versions of image by French photographer Patrick Cariou, was the focal point of one of the most closely watched art lawsuits in recent memory.