The great-grandniece of German-Jewish art collectors Paul and Alice Leffmann, Laurel Zuckerman, is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to consider her Nazi loot claim to one of the Metropolitan Museum’s iconic modernist paintings: Pablo Picasso’s large canvas The Actor (1904–05). Last June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision, dismissing Zuckerman’s claim to the painting and ruling that she had filed too long after the 1938 sale. The Actor has been valued at $100 million, but the Leffmanns sold it for $12,000 as they fled the Nazis. The painting has been in the Met’s collection since 1952.

On Friday, attorneys for Zuckerman filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, a legal document urging the Supreme Court to order a lower court to provide the record of a case for review. M.C. Sungaila of the firm Haynes and Boone, Zuckerman’s lawyer in her petition to the Supreme Court, said in a statement: