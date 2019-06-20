Results of a salary survey conducted by POWarts (the Professional Organization for Women in the Arts) revealed that earning a Master’s degree has a negligible effect on art workers’ compensation. According to the study, which was released on Thursday and is based on information provided by 997 respondents to a POWarts survey, the median salary for an arts worker with a Master’s degree is $62,000, while arts workers with only a Bachelor’s degree have a median salary of $60,000. Post-graduate studies do pay off for arts workers with PhDs, though—their median salary is $73,500.

The survey findings also highlight distinctions between the nonprofit and for-profit sectors—museums and foundations on the one hand, and galleries and auction houses on the other. It found that starting salaries are slightly higher for workers at for-profit art spaces, who earn a median salary of $36,750, while the median starting salary at nonprofits is $35,500.

Sara Kay, the founder and chairman of POWarts (who is also a gallerist), told Artsy: