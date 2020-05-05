The T-shirt was released in April at a $60 price point and, following the trend of a typical streetwear ‘drop,’ it ended up on popular resale websites like StockX and Grailed. Uniquely, money raised in sales on both of these sites will also be donated to COVID-19 relief. A spokesperson at Grailed—where listings for the $60 Murakami T-shirts start around $700—told Complex the site would give all proceeds from secondary market sales of the T-shirt directly to Help USA. StockX will donate the proceeds from such sales on their site for a span of 30 days.

Further Reading: How Takashi Murakami Got His Start as an Artist