Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka emerged as the star of Christie’s evening sale of Impressionist and modern art in London on Wednesday. A painting by the Art Deco painter, Portrait de Marjorie Ferry (1932), set a new auction record for her work, selling for £16.2 million ($21.1 million). It beat out her previous record, set only three months ago when La Tunique Rose (1927) sold for $13.3 million at a Sotheby’s sale in New York.

Portrait de Marjorie Ferry depicts the titular Parisian cabaret singer and was executed in the artist’s trademark style with pronounced angles and strong contrasts between light and shadow. The artist is well known for her sensual portraits of women, many of whom she encountered during her years living in Paris between the two World Wars. All 10 of Lempicka’s highest selling works feature depictions of women.

According to Christie’s, Lempcika once said: