Tate Britain revealed the 10 artists who will each receive a £10,000 ($12,400) bursary in lieu of this year’s Turner Prize competition. The artists would have been in the running for this year’s Turner Prize, but the 2020 edition was cancelled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators of the Turner Prize decided instead to grant 10 notable artists with individual awards (the prize-winner typically receives £25,000, or about $31,060).

Among the winners of the individual bursaries are photographer Liz Johnson Artur, who is best known for her vibrant images of Black youth culture, and the Edinburgh-based political arts organization, Arika. Other recipients of bursaries include Oreet Ashery, Shawanda Corbett, Jamie Crewe, Sean Edwards, Sidsel Meineche Hansen, Ima-Abasi Okon, Imran Perretta and Alberta Whittle. The recipients of the bursaries are still eligible for future editions of the Turner Prize.

Alex Farquharson, Tate Britain’s director and chair of the jury selecting the artists, said in a press release: