The directors of the four branches of the Tate museums group—Tate Britain’s Alex Farguharson, Tate Modern’s Frances Morris, Tate Liverpool’s Helen Legg, and Tate St Ives’s Anne Barlow—have declared a climate emergency. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, they pledged to reduce Tate’s carbon footprint by at least 10% by 2023, and announced that Tate is switching to green energy. They also pledged to “interrogate our systems, our values, and our programs,” adding that they are adopting a train-first travel policy.

The move came on the heels of Tate Modern opening a retrospective devoted to Olafur Eliasson, who has made work about climate change in the past. In their statement, the Tate directors said: