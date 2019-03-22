Only a few days after London’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG) announced that it had reached an agreement with the Sackler Trust to halt a £1 million ($1.3 million) grant, England’s Tate museums (which include the Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Tate Liverpool, and Tate St Ives) have announced that they will no longer accept gifts from the Sackler family.

The NPG’s decision made it the first institution to publicly rethink taking Sackler money, and their announcement came in the wake of protests at several U.S. institutions with ties to the Sackler family. Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin, is primarily owned by the descendants of the late brothers Raymond and Mortimer Sackler. They have been accused of playing a key role in, and profiting immensely from, the current opioid epidemic. Purdue Pharma is currently being sued by approximately 2,000 individuals, municipal and county authorities for its alleged role in recklessly marketing the drug. Eight members of the Sacklers are also being sued for allegedly encouraging the over-prescription of OxyContin and knowingly misleading doctors and patients regarding the drug’s addictiveness.

The Tate released a statement on Thursday, quoted by The Guardian, saying: