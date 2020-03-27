The organizers of TEFAF Maastricht have come under fire for refusing to postpone the fair’s 33rd edition as multiple attendees have since tested positive for COVID-19. The fair opened on March 7th, when the COVID-19 outbreak had not yet been classified as a pandemic, and closed four days early due to growing fears over the virus after one exhibitor tested positive. During that time, the event saw over 28,500 visitors. According to The Art Newspaper, at least 25 attendees have contracted the disease.

The Armory Show in New York, which ran from March 5th through the 8th, faces similar criticism for its possible role in spreading the virus. La Presse reported that artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer announced on Facebook he had tested positive for COVID-19. The artist told La Presse he believes he contracted it from a curator attending The Armory Show who also tested positive for the virus.