The 2020 edition of the TEFAF Maastricht art fair, which opened to VIPs on March 5th and to the general public March 7th, will close tonight at 7p.m.—four days before its planned closing—amidst growing fears regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. The Dutch art fair came to the decision in consultation with the city of Maastricht, the venue MECC Maastricht, and local health officials, and after it was revealed that an exhibitor who’d attended the fair last week had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Nanne Dekking, chairman of the board of trustees at TEFAF, said in a statement: