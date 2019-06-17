Sotheby’s revealed on Monday it has signed an agreement to be acquired by the French-Israeli businessman and art collector Patrick Drahi—whose net worth is $9.2 billion, according to Forbes—through his entity BidFair USA.

As part of the deal, valued at $3.7 billion, the auction house would go private, ending its 31-year run as a publicly traded company. If Sotheby’s shareholders approve the deal, each would receive $57 cash per share, a premium of 61 percent of the company’s stock price as of Friday. If approved, the sale is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In a statement, Domenico De Sole, the chairman of Sotheby’s board of directors, said: