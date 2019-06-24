On Sunday morning, Susanna Strem, the Vancouver arts patron who has brought five large-scale Salvador Dalí works to Vancouver in recent years, went to inspect one such piece. The work was Space Venus, a 12-foot-tall Dalí sculpture of a headless, armless torso strewn with ants, a melting clock, and large golden egg, which was installed to great fanfare at the corner of the Canadian city’s Hornby and West Hastings streets last May. But something was amiss—at some point Saturday night, anonymous vandals had made off with the golden egg that sat atop the lower part of the torso.

Distraught, Strem, who owns the downtown Vancouver art space Chali-Rosso Art Gallery, implored the vandals to return the part of the sculpture, explaining to the Vancouver Sun that, while the whole work has been valued at $2.8 million, “There is absolutely no value to the egg alone.”

She went on to say: