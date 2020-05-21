A pair of new studies from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) have found that 13 percent of museums worldwide may close permanently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNESCO’s study additionally reveals that 90 percent of the roughly 95,000 museums worldwide have closed their doors due to social distancing protocols. While many art institutions in Asia, North America, and Europe have ramped up their digital offerings during the lockdown, in Africa and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), only 5 percent of shuttered museums have been able to provide online programming to their audiences according to the studies.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement: