Three pointillist paintings the Nazis stole from French Jewish businessman Gaston Lévy, and which were recently restituted to his heirs, will be offered at Sotheby’s evening auction of Impressionist and modern art in London on February 4th. The works are expected to fetch upwards of £13.6 million ($17.7 million).

The trove includes two pieces that were returned to France after World War II and subsequently exhibited at the Musée d’Orsay: Camille Pissarro’s dramatic pastoral scene Gelée blanche, jeune paysanne faisant du feu (1888), which is expected to sell for between £8 million and £12 million ($10.4 million–$15.6 million); and Paul Signac’s boldly colorful rendering of Istanbul, La Corne d’Or. Matin (1907), which is estimated to sell for £5 million to £7 million ($6.5 million–$9.1 million). The current auction record for a Pissarro, £19.6 million ($32 million), was set at Sotheby’s in 2014 by another Nazi-looted work, Le Boulevard Montmartre, matinée de printemps (1897).