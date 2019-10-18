Three more people have been arrested in connection to the gold toilet heist. Maurizio Cattelan’s fully-functioning, solid gold toilet—titled America (2016)—was stolen from Blenheim Palace in England on September 14th.

The police investigation led to the arrests of two men shortly after the robbery. Now, a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have also been arrested “on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary [in a building] other than a dwelling,” according to a police spokesman statement. Like the two suspects arrested last month, all three have been released under investigation. The toilet, valued at up to £4.8m ($6.1 million), has yet to be recovered.

Detective Inspector Jess Milne previously told Artsy that police suspect a group of people used at least two vehicles during the burglary. Cattelan’s exhibition at Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Winston Churchhill, features a number of his other characteristically irreverent installations and sculptures. It continues through October 27th.