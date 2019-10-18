Today
News
Three more suspects have been arrested over the theft of Maurizio Cattelan’s gold toilet.
Installation view of America (2016) by Maurizio Cattelan at Blenheim Palace. Photo by Tom Lindboe, courtesy of Blenheim Art Foundation.

Installation view of America (2016) by Maurizio Cattelan at Blenheim Palace. Photo by Tom Lindboe, courtesy of Blenheim Art Foundation.

Three more people have been arrested in connection to the gold toilet heist. Maurizio Cattelan’s fully-functioning, solid gold toilet—titled America (2016)—was stolen from Blenheim Palace in England on September 14th.

The police investigation led to the arrests of two men shortly after the robbery. Now, a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have also been arrested “on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary [in a building] other than a dwelling,” according to a police spokesman statement. Like the two suspects arrested last month, all three have been released under investigation. The toilet, valued at up to £4.8m ($6.1 million), has yet to be recovered.

Detective Inspector Jess Milne previously told Artsy that police suspect a group of people used at least two vehicles during the burglary. Cattelan’s exhibition at Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Winston Churchhill, features a number of his other characteristically irreverent installations and sculptures. It continues through October 27th.

Christy Kuesel
Today at 11:58am, via The Guardian