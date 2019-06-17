A fair-going toddler at Art Basel in Basel seems to have broken a cardinal rule—don’t touch the art. According to a report by Swiss news agency NAU cited by The Art Newspaper, a three-year-old girl was perusing the Matthew Marks Gallery booth when she accidentally knocked Katharina Fritsch’s work Fliege (Fly) (2000), a plastic sculpture of a fly, from its plinth.

The work, reportedly on sale for SF56,000 ($56,000), fell from its pedestal and the impact broke off the fly’s wings. An Art Basel spokesperson told The Art Newspaper the fair organizers were “aware of the incident,” but had been “informed by the gallery that the work was not damaged.”