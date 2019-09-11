The Whitney Museum has selected Philadelphia-based interdisciplinary artist Tiona Nekkia McClodden as the recipient of its 2019 Bucksbaum Award. The Bucksbaum Award was introduced in 2000 and is awarded every two years to an artist who is participating in the concurrent Whitney Biennial. The winner receives a check for $100,000. Past winners include such greats as Pope.L (who was the most recent winner), Zoe Leonard, Mark Bradford, Michael Asher, and Raymond Pettibon.

McClodden’s work in the Biennial, titled I prayed to the wrong god for you (2019), is a mixed media installation featuring a six-channel video that depicts, among other things, a ritual dedicated to the Santería/Lucumi god Shango that involved the artist felling a cedar fir tree and carving tools from its wood. McClodden then travelled with these carved objects through the United States, Cuba, and Nigeria.

In an interview with Artforum earlier this year, McClodden said: